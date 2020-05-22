close
Fri May 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 22, 2020

Three women crushed to death in SL

World

AFP
May 22, 2020

Colombo: Three women were trampled to death during a stampede for an $8 cash handout on Thursday, amid growing desperation among Sri Lankans struggling to make ends meet during a coronavirus lockdown that has smashed the economy.

Some 1,000 people queued outside a businessman’s warehouse for his annual handout during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, local member of parliament Mujibur Rahman said. There was a rush for the 1,500-rupee gift -- about the same amount as a labourer’s daily wage -- when the gates opened, he said.

"Some people tried to break the queue and enter," Rahman told AFP.

"That is when the women at the top of the queue fell and were trampled to death."

Nine others were seriously hurt in the stampede and taken to hospital, he said, adding that there was a larger-than-usual crowd during this year’s event, which has been taking place for decades.

Latest News

More From World