Trump eager to vaccinate America first

WASHINGTON: Leaders of China, France, Germany, and the World Health Organisation want any coronavirus vaccine to be deemed a "global public good," but President Donald Trump has another idea: vaccinate America first.

Behind the principle of "global public good" lie two distinct issues: intellectual property rights and distribution of the first doses of a vaccine. The former might be easier to resolve than the latter.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that Africa wants any vaccine against the coronavirus to be patent-free.

But that is unlikely because laboratories working to develop a vaccine will want to recoup the billions of dollars that they invest. And they can rely on support from the US, which opposes any challenge to international intellectual property rights and repeated that position this week to the WHO.