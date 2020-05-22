close
Fri May 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Fuuast announces exam results

Karachi

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology on Wednesday announced the results of annual private examinations 2019 for MA Arts group.

According to the examination department, 83 candidates registered for MA Islamiat and 63 were declared passed, 77 candidates appeared in MA Urdu exam and 42 cleared the paper.

As many as 43 students attempted MA Islamic History exam, and 37 cleared their paper, and 157 appeared in MA English exams and 19 were declared passed. In the remaining subjects, 25 candidates out of 57 passed MA Political exam, and 46 out of 153 remained successful in Economics exam.

