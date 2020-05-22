Minor girl among six dead in mishaps

Six people, including a minor girl, lost their lives in separate incidents in parts of the city on Thursday.

A minor girl was electrocoated to death at her house in the Landhi area. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The Landhi police said three-year-old Madiha, daughter of Jabir, was playing near a water motor when she suffered an electric shock.

A 29-year-old man, Waqas Niaz, lost his life after he suffered an electric shock at his house in Korangi’s Bilal Colony. Rescuers reached the property and transported the victim to the JPMC where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said he was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock.

Moreover, 57-year-old Abdul Ahad was killed in a road accident in the Keamari area. The Jackson police said the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit, injuring him critically. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In a similar incident, Afridi, 29, son of Abdul Sattar, died when a speedy vehicle hit him in Behns Colony, according to the Sukkan police. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

A young man, who is yet to be identified, lost his life in a road accident in Bin Qasim Town. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

A 29-year-old man, Shakeel, son of Dara Khan, was killed in a road accident in Bilal Colony. He body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. The Korangi police said he was hit by a speedy vehicle. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.