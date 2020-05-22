Indian cosmetics, other items found in consignment of old clothes

A major misdeclaration was detected in an export processing zone consignment by the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of Exports at Port Qasim.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said upon receiving information that certain elements were planning to misuse the facility of the export processing zone through misdeclaration / misuse of the system, the MCC Exports was vigilant regarding consignments landed at the port and destined for export processing zone.

It was suspected that an attempt would be made to misuse the facility for the clearance of banned goods of the Indian origin as well as high value and high duty items under the guise of second-hand clothing.

The collectorate was vigilant in compliance of directions of Saifuddin Junejo, the chief collector of Customs Enforcement-South, and Fawad Ali Shah, the collector MCC Exports, Port Qasim.

Three containers said to contain used clothing consigned to M/s. COASTEX Private Limited arrived at the port.

The Collectorate got the containers detained at the port. As they were examined, a significant quantity of Indian cosmetics, artificial jewellery and other items of high tariff such as copper tubing of the US-origin, water proof paint marker of the Japanese-origin were found.

The accumulated amount of duty and taxes on the items amounts to approximately Rs36 million. The Collectorate has lodged an first information report against the suspects and an investigation is under way.