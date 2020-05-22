Yaum-ul-Quds to be observed today

Announcing a plan to observe Yaum-e-Al Quds on May 22, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan this year, leaders of various religious pirates on Wednesday vowed to continue their support for an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Addressing at a press conference, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh chapter head Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Jamiat Ulema-e- Pakistan Karachi chief Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Ulema Mashaikh Forum’s Pirzada Azhar Ali Hamdani, Nizam-e-Mustafa Party’s Alhaj Muhamamd Rafi, Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Rao Kamran and other leaders said that the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were interlinked. They said the Pakistani nation would stand by the Palestinians as it was part of their religion. They also requested the people to hoist Palestine flags at their houses to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

The religious leaders said that the occupied Bait al Maqdus is of religious importance for us and the Muslim countries should continue to raise their voices for the suppressed Palestinians.