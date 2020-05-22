Elderly couple murdered in DHA by ‘ex-domestic worker’

Police were quick to arrest a suspect who allegedly murdered an elderly couple at their bungalow in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect, who was identified only with his first name as Nawaz, was a former domestic worker of the man and his wife who were killed with a knife at their bungalow located in DHA Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Bukhari. The murder weapon had been found at home, said police.

The victim was 85-year-old Javed and his wife was 80-year-old Salma, the police said.

A male nurse, Farooq, who would take care of the elderly couple, was critically injured by the suspect, the police said, adding that the suspect attempted to kill Farooq too.

They said that they were called in by the couple’s daughter, who was home when the horrific crime was committed.

Police said they along with rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the bodies and the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to District South SSP Sheraz Nazeer, Javed was a retired bank employee. He said the couple, their daughter and a male nurse were home when the incident took place.

Police said the suspect entered the bungalow with an intention to rob valuables. Police said they found jewellery and watches in the suspect’s possession.

Police said Nawaz used to work as a domestic worker at the victims’ bungalow but his services had been terminated about one and a half years ago. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Man gunned down

A man was gunned down by robbers in the city’s Ayub Goth area.

According to the Sohrab Goth police, they along with rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Farhan Patel. Police said the man was driving his car and he was accompanied by three friends when two robbers riding a motorcycle tried to stop the vehicle. When the man speeded up the car in a bid to save them from the robbers, police said the robber opened shot at them. Police said Farhan lost his life as he sustained multiple bullets shot by the robbers.

Police said the man died on the spot and that a case had been registered against the unidentified killers.

Lawyer’s body

Police found the body of a lawyer stuffed in a bag which was dumped near the river in Taiser Town.

According to the Surjani Town police, they along with rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Syed Farhat. Police said the man was a lawyer and had gone missing for the last few days.

Farhat’s family had lodged a complaint at the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Police said the person, namely Ovais, who informed them about the body had been taken into custody as they suspected that he could have killed the lawyer over a family dispute.

However, the police did not share what kind of family dispute was it.

The police said the arrested suspect and killed lawyer were relatives in lived the Sharae Noor Jahan area. The police alleged that the suspect strangled man to death and later dumped his body.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found at a garbage dump in the Model Colony police remits.

Rescuers reached the crime scene and moved the body to the JPMC for an autopsy.

The police said the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Zaheerullah, son of Shafiqullah.

The police suspected that unidentified persons hanged him to death at an unknown place and later dumped his body at the garbage dump.

The deceased was resident of Safora Goth and was a fruit vendor, the police said.

The deceased had gone missing since Wednesday after which his family had lodged a complaint at the Malir Cantonment police station. The police said they had registered a case.