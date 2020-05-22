CM Murad Ali Shah dedicates Eid to front-line workers, urges simple celebrations

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people of Pakistan, especially of Sindh, to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and demonstrate solidarity with COVID-19 patients, the families of those who have lost their lives and the poor, saying that 336 people, including seven doctors, have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in the province.

“We are passing through a very critical phase of the pandemic, which is unprecedented in recent history, so I am of the view that we all should celebrate Eid with simplicity, and I would request the prime minister to announce the celebration of Eid with simplicity on national level,” the CM said while addressing a news conference in the auditorium of the Sindh Assembly building.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, MNA Agha Rafiullah, and CM’s adviser and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The chief executive said he was dedicating the upcoming Eid to the front-line workers – doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary workers, police, Rangers and revenue department officials – who were selflessly fighting against the virus to save the lives of others.

“This is a matchless service. We have lost seven doctors and five policemen, and 20 Rangers officials have also been infected,” he said. Paying rich tributes to front-line workers, the CM said 364 officials of the health department have been infected with the virus, of them 27 have recovered and seven have died while saving the lives of patients.

He also shared their names with the media: Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, Dr Abdul Haq, Dr Zubaida Siraj, Dr Furqan Ul Haq, Dr Asar Ibrahim, Dr M Basheer Qasim and Dr Nawaz

Gahouti.

He added that 274 policemen were infected with the coronavirus, of them 59 have recovered while five have succumbed to the virus. They were Hanif, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anis, ASI Sher Gul Khan, ASI Mohammad Anwar and Head Constable

Abdul Aziz. He also paid them rich tributes. Talking about the Rangers, the CM said their 20 officials have been infected and prayed for their early recovery.

NFC

Regarding the National Finance Commission (NFC), Shah said it has been constituted in violation of the constitution. “I have written to the PM and requested him to withdraw the letter and reconstitute the commission in conformity with the constitution,” he said, and added that he was sure the premier would not do anything contrary to the constitution.

To a question, he said the federal government has been violating constitutional requirements. He gave the reference of the Council of Common Interests and said it was mandatory to convene its meeting after every 90 days, but its meeting was held after 11 months.

Similarly, he said, the National Economic Council has to meet twice a year, but its meetings are not being held as per the constitutional requirement.

Talking about the removal of the Indus River System Authority member from Sindh, he said that as per the law, the federal government without consulting with the provinces could not remove their members. “I am sure the federal government will talk to Sindh before taking any action.”

To another question about the sugar commission, the chief executive said that they had no mandate to call him, which was why he had written a letter to them.

Train operation

The CM said that his government was against the operation of passenger trains and flights, but it was the decision of the federal government. He added that experts have told him that after 14 days, COVID-19 cases would increase further. “I am praying for the best.”

Shah urged the people not to go to their villages, so they do not get people infected there. “At present, the virus has not spread in our rural areas and they are almost safe, and if they are infected, we will not be able to control it,” he said. This is why, he added, he is opposing the operation of trains, passenger buses and flights.

Federal transfers

To a question, Shah said the federal government’s recoveries should have been at Rs5.5 trillion, against which, according to what he has heard, recoveries are expected to be at Rs3.9 trillion.

“Our share in federal transfers was Rs835 billion, against which we expect to receive Rs602 billion by June 30,” he said, adding that it showed a shortfall of Rs233 billion in federal revenue transfers.

The CM said Sindh’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) budget was Rs228 billion, but they are facing a shortfall of Rs233 billion. “Now we have decided to curtail our ADP budget from Rs228 billion to Rs93 billion during the current financial year,” he said, and added that he was releasing Rs10 billion to complete 523 projects.

Pir Jo Goth

Replying to a question about Pir Jo Goth, where some people have accused the government of giving incorrect results of COVID-19 tests, he said: “Yes, there might be an error in one or two results, but why would we [deliberately] show coronavirus-negative people as positive?”

He added: “It is misreporting that the government labs’ results come out as positive and private hospitals’ as negative.” The CM said that when a Pir Jo Goth-based MPA tested positive, he talked to him and facilitated screening for his entire family, but even then, he was politicking.

He said that some people were saying that COVID-19 was nothing but hot air. “For God’s sake, don’t be misguided [yourself] and misguide the people. This is a dangerous virus. One of my ministers is struggling against the virus at the Aga Khan University Hospital. He is not well,” he said, adding that one of their female MPAs was also infected, while two MPAs of other provinces had lost their lives.

Strategy

Talking about his strategy, the CM said he has given special focus to contain the coronavirus. “I have diverted all my energies and resources to containing and controlling the virus,” he said, and added that he was going to establish COVID-19 hospitals in every divisional headquarters.

He said that the federal government has provided a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine, or thermal cycler, in Sukkur, where the Sindh government is establishing a lab to test coronavirus samples.

Shah also made the assurance that the murderer of journalist Aziz Memon would be brought to book. “I know the details of the investigation made so far, but it would affect the case, so I am not disclosing them.”