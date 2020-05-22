Sindh sprays pesticides

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Thursday said Sindh Agriculture Department has sprayed 22,000 hectares this month, while survey was done for over 5.778 million hectares.

The minister said aerial spray was done on over 6,700 hectares in Punjab and 1,535 hectares in Balochistan.

He said federal government had sent only one 50-year-old aircraft for aerial spray in Sukkur. However, there was only one pilot, who would come to Sindh and Balochistan after finishing the work in Punjab.

He claimed that in coming days, locusts would prove more dangerous for crops in Sindh.

“Thousands of attacks are expected in June not only from Punjab, but also from Balochistan, India, Iran and Yemen,” he added.

Rahoo said if the federal government continued its non-serious attitude on locust attacks, there would be loss of billions of rupees in Sindh province.

The federal government had provided five teams so far, while the provincial government was handling the situation on its own.

“We are using 25 vehicles of the agriculture department for spray, while at least 98 teams of the agriculture department are busy in survey, spray and advisory of the growers,” he added. Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts were affected in new attacks by locust. Spray has been conducted over 7,170 hectares in Ghotki and 7,341 hectares in Kashmore districts.