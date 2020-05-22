Gold prices up Rs50

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices in the local market increased to Rs95,850/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs43 to Rs82,176.
In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $43/ounce to $1,733/ounce.
Local jewelers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs7,000/tola lower, compared with the bullion rates in the Dubai market.