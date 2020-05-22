close
Fri May 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Gold prices up Rs50

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices in the local market increased to Rs95,850/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs43 to Rs82,176.

In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $43/ounce to $1,733/ounce.

Local jewelers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs7,000/tola lower, compared with the bullion rates in the Dubai market.

Latest News

More From Business