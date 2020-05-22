Gold prices up Rs50

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs50/tola on Thursday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices in the local market increased to Rs95,850/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs43 to Rs82,176.

In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $43/ounce to $1,733/ounce.

Local jewelers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs7,000/tola lower, compared with the bullion rates in the Dubai market.