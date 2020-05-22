FBR allows sales integration by June 30

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given another opportunity to big retailers to integrate their outlets with the revenue body’s online system in order to avoid harsh action for non-compliance.

The FBR on Thursday allowed Tier-1 retailers to integrate their point of sales (POSs) by June 30, 2020. However, such retailers are required to submit their intentions for integration to the FBR by June 20, 2020.

Integration of POSs with the FBR online system is mandatory for Tier-1 retailers, to share online the details of their sales and purchases.

The FBR defined Tier-1 retailers as: a retailer operating as a unit of a national or international chain of stores; operating in an air-conditioned shopping mall, plaza or centre, excluding kiosks; whose cumulative electricity bill during the immediately preceding twelve consecutive months exceeds Rs1,200,000; a wholesaler-cum-retailer, engaged in bulk import and supply of consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers as well as on retail basis to the general body of the consumers; and a retailer, whose shop measures 1,000 square feet or more.

The FBR sources said that the latest date extension has been granted considering the ongoing lockdown which brought business activities to a halt. Previously, the tax authorities had extended the time for big retailers to integrate their POSs by April 30, 2020 from previous last date of March 31, 2020, as lockdown was imposed since March 23, 2020.

The FBR has been continuously allowing date extension to the big retailers to comply with sales tax law. However, the sources said that in the next fiscal year, the FBR would launch harsh action to enforce the integration and impose fine and penalties as per law. In order to promote integration, the FBR recently allowed sales tax input adjustment to Tier-1 retailers against their output. The FBR has also introduced tax incentive for big retailers, who’ve digitally integrated their trade transactions with real-time POS system of the tax authority. The input tax adjustment – adjustable against the output tax – is permissible for retailers who linked their sales/purchases with the FBR system, Under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, all retailers falling under category of tier-1 are required to integrate their outlets with the FBR’s online system for monitoring of sales and purchases.