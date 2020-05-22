Stocks move little in thin trade ahead of Eid holidays

Stocks on Thursday edged lower ahead of long weekend owing to Eid holidays as investors opted to play safe in a range-bound trade, amid diminishing institutional support and a lack of triggers, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.28 percent or 96.20 points to close at 33,836.61 points, whereas KSE-30 sagged by 0.32 percent or 47.72 points to end at 14,747.60 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said, “Lackluster trading activity was observed at the local bourse, as the index traded within its range of an intraday high of 116 points and an intraday low of 175 points with low volumes”.

This directionless activity, the brokerage said, could be attributed to investor caution before the long weekend and as well as lack of triggers in the market.

“Exploration and production sector extended gains as the sector closed 0.7 percent higher on the back of further recovery in crude oil prices,” the brokerage said.

Of 340 active scrips, 135 advanced, 187 retreated, and 18 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes slipped to 147.213 million shares, as compared with a turnover of 165.101 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “As expected temperature at the stock market was down ahead of the long holidays amid profit-booking as now the market will open next Thursday”. The dismal growth owing to COVID-19 pandemic poured cold water on a likely pre-budget flare-up following the settlement of future contracts as the federal budget was due in the second week of June, Ahmad added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “Pakistani equities remained range-bound, while investors opted for profit-taking due to last trading day before Eid holidays”.

Moreover, Rauf said 3- and 6-months treasury bills’ yields came down by 19 and 24 basis points respectively, while 12-month paper’s yield remained flat in Wednesday's auction.

“Cements, oil marketing companies and banks dragged the index down, cumulatively shedding 57 points,” he said.

A leading analyst said, “The oil marketing companies’ shares landed in the negative column as investors resorted to selling as they were not sure about the oil price movement in the international market over the six-day holidays ahead”.

Furthermore, traders ignored the consolidation of crude at current levels and most exploration and production, oil marketing, and refinery companies saw a price pullback, analyst added.

Stocks that gained the most today were Unilever Foods, up Rs682 to close at Rs9782.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs80 to finish at Rs7,130/share.

Sapphire Textile, losing Rs61 to close at Rs759/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs55.39 to close at Rs912/share, led the losers of the day.

TRG Pakistan Limited was the volume leader with 18.377 million traded shares, but lost Rs0.06 to end at Rs25.75/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Sui Northern Gas, recording a turnover of 3.189 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs2.4 to end at Rs9.15/share.