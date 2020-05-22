close
Fri May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020

Prepare for disaster

May 22, 2020

Amid government and opposition efforts to confront the financial crisis as well as the vicious coronavirus, the recent rains seem a precursor to many dangers: floods, loss to crops, and rise of diseases such as dengue and Cholera. To further add to our misery, there are predictions of locust attacks in South Asia.

The concerned authorities in health, disaster management, and other administrative domains should take strong measures to protect people, property, and crops against the expected dangers. It is always better to plan ahead and be prepared than caught unprepared in the middle of a disaster.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

