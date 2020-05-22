IHC allows Islamabad mayor to resume duties

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Islamabad mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz to resume his official duties, setting aside the Interior Ministry’s orders for his suspension for 90 days.

The IHC heard the plea filed by the federal capital’s mayor, who challenged the ministry’s order, making the federal government, Interior Ministry and the local government commission as respondents in the case.

In his petition, the mayor sought the court’s direction for the parties to work within the parameters of the law. “The action taken against me is illegal,” Aziz maintained in the petition. He requested the court to nullify the federal government order and allow him to work till the final decision of the case pending in the court.

Last week, the federal government suspended the mayor for 90 days over corruption charges.

Earlier, a reference was filed against Aziz — who is affiliated with opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO). A local government commission led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended Aziz be suspended during the course of an ensuing investigation. MNA Awan is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on CDA Affairs.