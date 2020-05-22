PGA, LPGA want fans allowed

Washington: The Jack Nicklaus-hosted PGA Memorial Golf Tournament and the LPGA’s scheduled return event from a coronavirus shutdown are reportedly pushing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to allow spectators to attend the events.

Tournament directors from those events and two others scheduled in the state in July and August wrote a letter last Friday to DeWine, the Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.

They want DeWine to end or ease a ban on large gatherings so fans could attend. His order limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer began March 12 due to the deadly virus outbreak. “If the question is, ‘Could you play the tournament without spectators?’ we couldn’t,” LPGA Marathon Classic tournament director Judd Silverman said.

The Memorial was postponed from the first week of June to July 16-19 at Muirfield Village in a major reshuffling of golf due to COVID-19.

With the PGA planning four events without spectators to start its return, the suburban Columbus event is now set to be the second that might be played with fans, if local officials allow.

“We are working on a plan and details to follow,” Memorial tournament director Dan Sullivan told the newspaper, saying it would be played with or without spectators.

However, the LPGA Mara­t­hon Classic, set for July 23-26 at Sylvania, Ohio, needs spectators to be viable.