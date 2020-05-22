Insensitive Olympics logo pulled after row

TOKYO: A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Olympics logo as the new coronavirus has been pulled after Olympic organisers branded it “insensitive” and said it infringed copyright.

The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo 2020 logo, and appeared on the front page of an in-house ma­g­azine published by the Fo­reign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and halted sport worldwide.

FCCJ president Khaldon Azhari said Thursday the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove it from its website after advice that its legal defence against a potential copyright breach was “not strong”.

“More importantly, we are all in this coronavirus crisis together and clearly the cover offended some people in our host country Japan,” said Azhari, voicing “sincere regret”. Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto hailed the move, tell­ing reporters: “We believe their response was appropriate and this is what we were hoping for as an outcome.”

Tokyo 2020’s chief spokesman Masa Takaya had blasted the emblem as “very disappointing”. He said it was also an infringement of the copyright owned by Tokyo 2020, and revealed that top Olympic bosses had requested that the FCCJ remove the image.