England Tour: Pakistan players all set to start training

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to start players’ training at the National Cricket Academy in the last week of May, it will also require the ICC’s green signal on adopting app­r­oved SOPs for practice session.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that the PCB held their first session with cricketers (possible touring party) to get their feedback on the forthcoming England tour and it was decided to start players’ practice most probably in pools.

“First of all the aspirants will undergo Covid-19 tests before starting their training. At the same time, we have also approached the ICC (International Cricket Council) to get clearance on the SOPs we have prepared for training of cricketers and nets at the NCA. Most probably cricketers’ training will be conducted in pools. All those who will be involved in training (coa­ches and officials) will also have to undergo tests,” the source said.

The session with players the other day mostly revolved around the players’ concerns about the security of the touring party and whether at all players would be in a position to take along their families with them on the tour that could well take as long as 60 days.

“Yes, some senior players and officials including Wa­qar Younis and Azhar Ali inquired about the possibilities of taking along their families. Under the COVID-19 threats, it is almost impossible to take your kids and families with you.

“So chances are that players would not be allowed to take along their families as doing so is not safe and it would be sort of taking unnecessary risk. At the same time, more than 100 per cent efforts will be made to ensure safety and security of all cricketers during the tour. There we would not compromise on anything. The safety of cricketers would be of paramount importance and that is what we have told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) before making any commitments on the tour,” the source within the board confirmed.

Cricketers during the interaction with the PCB officials were positive about the tour and listened carefully to all the arrangements in place for their safe and secure travelling-boarding and lodging in England.

“If required another session with players will also be arranged but it seems that all aspirants are confident that measures taken by boards are in the best interest of the cricketers.”

Pakistan are to play three Tests and as many T20 mat­ches in England. “Ageas Bowl in Hampshire and Manchester’s Old Trafford are set to share the burden of majority of matches. Everything has been managed and now we look to the governments’ permission to go ahead with the Test series plan.”