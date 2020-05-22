close
Fri May 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

COVID-19 poster contest held

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Islamabad : The Environment Society of the OPF Girls College Islamabad's Matriculation Section held an online poster competition on 'COVID-19 and its prevention'. Mrs Ambreen Kamran oversaw the event, while acting principal Naz Amin and COMSATS University art director and graphic designer Ali Hamza were the judges.

They declared Ayesha Atif the winner and Hamna Zainab and Maryam Rana first and second runners-up respectively.

