With easing of the lockdown measures, the PTI-led governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has in principle decided to open up public transport in their respective provinces. In addition, resumption of limited and designated domestic flights in Pakistan with train operations also starting means the country is heading towards the herd-immunity option. From the very beginning, Prime Minister Imran Khan had opposed the option of lockdown and preferred economic activity. The experience of following SOPs in markets and shops has proved a big failure so far and the unregulated transport sector will likely make the already aggravated situation worse with a divided policy in the provinces. Opening up various sectors may be the compulsion of the government but it should make sure the SOPs are implemented.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana