AKU ‘trying passive immunisation to treat COVID-19 patients’

Following National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD), which is conducting clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy at nine COVID-19 treatment facilities in the country to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus, the Aga Khan University also said on Tuesday that they were using the technique at their health facility in Karachi to get patients rid of the virus. “A new clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of plasma therapy, an emerging form of treatment for the coronavirus, in Pakistani COVID patients is underway at Aga Khan University,” an expert at the AKU said on Tuesday. Convalescent plasma therapy involves separating blood donated by previous COVID patients into plasma: a clear straw-coloured liquid that contains antibodies and proteins that help fight infections. The plasma is then injected into a severely ill COVID patient whose immune system may not be able to generate the antibodies needed to combat the virus. A single donation can potentially treat two patients. There is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus and no approved form of treatment beyond managing its symptoms. The trial will generate evidence on whether plasma therapy, the only experimental treatment currently available for the virus, can help treat those suffering from acute complications from the virus. Researchers will perform three pre-procedural investigations on each donor to ensure their blood is safe from other infections and to check their suitability for the process of apheresis which collects plasma. Like a typical blood donation, the process is painless after the initial prick and lasts approximately two hours. Once plasma is transfused into a patient, the team will monitor the response to the treatment and assess its effectiveness through clinical and laboratory tests. Informed consent will be sought from all potential donors as well as those receiving the treatment.

"Plasma therapy can potentially help treat patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection," said Dr Natasha Ali, who is part of a team of six faculty members from the departments of pathology and laboratory medicine, and internal medicine, working on the trial. "This trial is part of the university's science-based approach to evaluating novel treatments that can help save lives during this pandemic." The university is also participating in Solidarity, the international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organisation and its partners, to find effective treatments for the coronavirus. The study has been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan's National Bioethics Committee.