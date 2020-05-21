SHCC directs healthcare facilities to ensure provision of PPEs’ to their staff

KARACHI: Sindh Healthcare Commission directs (SHCC) Healthcare Establishments to provide PPEs’ to their Healthcare Staff otherwise action may be taken against any complaint received for HCEs’ not providing Personal Protective Equipment to their Staff.

Sindh Healthcare Commission’s Chairperson Nargis Ghaloo attended a meeting with Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho to discuss current scenario of services provided by Healthcare Establishments in Sindh. In the meeting it was discussed that it is observed that some Healthcare Establishments were not providing safety Kits to Healthcare Providers (HCPs’) and other support staff. Therefore, Sindh Healthcare Commission issued a directive that as per SHCC ACT U/S 4 (6)(b) an aggrieved Healthcare provider and worker can file complaint with SHCC Management for those HCEs’ not providing PPEs’ to their staff and threat of downsizing or cutting of staff salaries and upon receiving complaint action will be taken against any such HCEs’.

Further it was also observed that various Healthcare Establishments are linking treatment of patients with COVID-19 test. SHCC therefore issued another directive that if any patient suffers in any such cases, aggrieved person can register complaint with SHCC as per SHCC ACT U/S 4(6)(a) and 23(2).

SHCC establishes Complaint Desks to receive complaints of aggrieved Healthcare Worker or Patients.****