Suspected robber killed in encounter

A suspected criminal was killed while his companion managed to escape in an exchange of fire in the Korangi area on Wednesday.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

According to the Ibrahim Hyderi police, two armed men riding a motorcycle were busy in looting passers-by when cops carrying out routine patrol reached the scene.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to flee.

The police also fired back, killing one of the two suspects on the spot while the other managed to escape.

The police also claimed to have recovered looted cash, cell phone and other valuables from the possession of the robber who was yet to be identified.