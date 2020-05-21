close
May 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Mercury jumps to 40.3 degrees Celsius

Karachi

The Karachiites experienced very hot and dry weather on Wednesday when rose to 40.3 degrees Celisus, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said but added that city was not in the grip of a heatwave and the temperature would start normalising today.

“Due to suspension of the sea breeze, the temperature in Karachi jumped to 40.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, but we are expecting the temperature to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius from Thursday in the city,” an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

