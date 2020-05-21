Rs15 million bank heist case lodged

A day after five robbers took away Rs15 million from a private bank, the Awami Colony police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation.

The case was registered on behalf of the bank’s branch manager. The police said that they had recorded the statements of the staffers as the robbers took away the DVR system. The investigators were also trying to make sketches of the suspects with the help of the witnesses.

According to the Awami Colony police, the robbers held the security guard and bank staff hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs15 million. The police, quoting the bank staff, said the robbers stayed for around 20 minutes in the bank.