General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. The matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and the overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting.