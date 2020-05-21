Renowned artist Saghir Illahi Khichi dies of COVID-19

SUKKUR: A renowned radio and TV artist Saghir Illahi Khichi died of COVID-19 related complications in Larkana, as several more cases of the virus continued to infect people in other parts of Sindh. Saghir Illahi Khichi had tested COVID-19 positive some days back and was assigned to the Isolation Ward Larkana but was shifted to ICU where his condition worsened. He remained on the ventilator for two days and passed away on Wednesday. The Larkana administration had announced holding the funeral in lines with COVID-19 SOPs. Reportedly 10 family members of Khichi have already died because of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Larkana and those contracting the disease included two lady doctors from Sajawal Dr. Kiran Devi and Dr. Sindhya. Five COVID-19 cases were also reported in Khairpur

The soaring numbers of coronavirous affected people in Badin district has created an alarming situation. With 7 recent cases of the virus being contracted by employees of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and an employee of the Indus Hospital Badin, the number of patients has risen to 34 across the district. It was learnt that the staffers of the PPHI were posted in Badin but were inhabitants of other districts. Despite the surge in the number of cases people oblivious to the danger continue to cramp markets and bazars to shop for Eid.