NAB to serve high tea to accused on Eid

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to serve high tea to the accused in its custody on the occasion of Eid.

According to a press release issued by the NAB, the accused in NAB's judicial lockups and on judicial remands in jails will also be sent bouquets. It is the first time that the bureau will send bouquets to the accused detained in Camp and Kot Lakhpat jails. In the previous years, the NAB had made a tradition of serving refreshments to the accused in its custody on Eid occasions. The NAB stated that the said actions of NAB are on humanitarian bases. However, there will be no compromise on the standards of investigation, the NAB press release concluded.