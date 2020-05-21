Pakistan backs sustainable peace in Afghanistan: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan supported sustainable peace in Afghanistan and wanted to maintain good relations with its neighbouring country.

Addressing at the distribution ceremony of ration packs among Afghan refugees here, the president said Pakistan welcomed the recent peace efforts in Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring bringing stability to the conflict-hit country.

President Alvi said Pakistan would extend similar treatment to Afghan refugees in the wake of protection against coronavirus, along with general public. He said that some states as champions of human rights showed their real face by closing doors on migrants. On other hand, he said, Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees for last 35 years and Turkey helped out thousands of refugees coming in from Syria as a gesture of humanity.

The president said helping the needy through Zakat and charity was an important side of Islamic teachings.

He said as COVID-19 impacted all segments of society, the only way to remain safe was to follow safety measures. He stressed maintaining social-distancing and wearing masks in bazars and mosques.

For Eid, he said the prayers could be held within homes to ensure protection of nears and dear one from the pandemic. He recalled formulating a 20-point Standard Operating Procedures for Taraveeh at mosques.

President Alvi said Pakistanis as a responsible nation, needed to adopt precautionary measures for the safety of all.

First Lady Samina Alvi, Federal Minister for SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Managing Director Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yardakul, the Afghan ambassador and senior officials were present on the occasion.