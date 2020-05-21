Three cycling tracks to be available in ICT for citizens after Eid

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islam Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will built three new international standard cycling tracks at Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road and F-6.

The ICT Administration, CDA and MCI teams have started joint working to make these tracks available for citizens of Islamabad immediately after Eid holidays.

For this purpose, the teams of all three departments will continue their work even during Eid Holidays, said CDA spokesperson.

He said Cycling was a popular healthful activity. The Cycling tracks were available in major cities across the world. Although hiking facilities were available in Islamabad but proper cycling facilities were missing.

After COVID-19 and its consequences, the cycling was getting more attraction among citizens across the world. Islamabad Administration therefore decided to provide cycling tracks to people residing in the federal capital and ensured immediate implementation of the decision.

All international standard facilities would be available to cyclists on these tracks including lighting for cyclists at night. One out of these three tracks was being rehabilitated while two were being newly established.

The ICT administration, CDA and MCI teams have completed the initial work for cycling tracks. Machinery from MPO is being moved to the locations of these cycling tracks which will start working from Thursday.