Saudi Arabia tells courts to end flogging

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Shaikh Dr Walid bin Mohammad Al Samani, issued a circular to all courts informing them to abolish flogging and instead hand down jail time, fines, or other alternative punishments, in implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in this regard, Saudi media reported.