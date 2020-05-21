close
Thu May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020

Saudi Arabia tells courts to end flogging

May 21, 2020

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Shaikh Dr Walid bin Mohammad Al Samani, issued a circular to all courts informing them to abolish flogging and instead hand down jail time, fines, or other alternative punishments, in implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in this regard, Saudi media reported.

