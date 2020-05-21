Coronavirus spread: It isn't bats, it’s humans, says conservationist

LONDON: Bats are being unfairly blamed for sparking the coronavirus outbreak, and face the potential of long-term damage to their reputation due to unproven theories on the internet, a conservationist has said. According to Lisa Worledge, from the Bat Conservation Trust (BCT), there is now "misplaced fear" about the role of the creatures during the coronavirus pandemic because of "careless" untruths online, foreign media reported on Wednesday. She is concerned about the long-term reputation of bats, with some countries sanctioning culls to help curb the spread of COVID-19. "It's been heartbreaking to see the reaction," she said. "In some places they've culled bats... because of what they've heard, what someone's said, and in some cases these are endangered species.

"So to see some people's reaction - which is born out of fear, and very, very misplaced fear, because of careless things said on social media - is really heartbreaking, particularly for someone like myself.

"But equally it is also really inspiring to see how some people have stepped up - volunteers and members of the public who have jumped to support bats and say how incredible these animals are and go out of their way to set the record straight.

"Yes, there's been some truly horrible things but equally there have been some truly amazing things as well."

In the UK, bats are a protected species and there are hundreds of thousands of the winged mammals across the country.

While the virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, most scientists say it was most likely transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediary animal such as the armadillo-like pangolin.

The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, which was closed after being linked to the first cases of coronavirus, is widely considered to be the source of the outbreak but this has not yet been conclusively proven.

Earlier this month, informed Whitehall sources told a foreign media outlet that the UK believes it is highly likely the strain of coronavirus behind the global pandemic first passed from animals to humans naturally.

The possibility that SARS-CoV-2 - the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 - might have leaked accidentally from a Chinese laboratory cannot be disproved, but it is considered unlikely, they said.

Ms Worledge said: "It isn't bats that have caused this pandemic, it's humans - it's the way we've treated our environment, it's the way we manipulate our environment, it's the way we bring wildlife into contact with other animals that wouldn't happen naturally through the trade in live wildlife, through wildlife markets - animals kept together, frightened, stressed - these are the conditions which provide a breeding ground.

"Equally, destruction of natural forests for livestock production.

"This pandemic has its origins with human activity. Scientists have shown the chances are there was one single spillover event where a virus moved from whatever the host animal was - we don't think it was a bat - to a human.

"Do not blame wildlife. If anything, this is a case for us protecting our natural heritage and environment far more than we currently do."

People have been reaching out to BCT since the outbreak of the pandemic, she said, and it is urging anyone wanting to know more about bats to do the same, rather than rely on what they hear or read elsewhere.

She said "people have nothing to fear" from seeing bats in their gardens because they like to keep to themselves, adding they have key roles to play in the natural world for a variety of agriculture and are also important pollinators in areas.

"Our concern is longer term that people will just see a headline and not necessarily look at the detail or do that bit of research to see what the facts are," she added.

However, according to NewScientist, seven new coronaviruses have been discovered in bats.

The new strains of the virus were reportedly found in Gabon, Africa, but it is not clear whether they can spread to humans.

Experts from the Franceville International Medical Research Center recently tested more than a thousand bats living in caves across the country and found that 18 of them had coronavirus.

The research found that five of the new seven coronaviruses are linked to previous strains that were linked to humans.

These include the human coronavirus 229E that has been circulating among humans since the 1960s, which usually causes only mild cold symptoms.

This has led to the scientists speculating that the new coronaviruses could spread to humans, causing another pandemic, but added further research would need to be done first.

Genetic sequencing also showed that seven of these coronaviruses, all of which have been found in bats that eat insects, have been completely unknown so far.

Speculation continues as to where this particular coronavirus, which has brought the world to a standstill, originated from.

The COVID-19 genome is thought to have come from bats captured from caves in Yunnan.

The caves are 1,000 miles away from Wuhan, the Chinese city which is now infamous for having been the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists say it is highly likely that COVID-19 first came from bats, but first passed through an intermediary animal before jumping to humans.

It is widely believed that the flu-like virus first began infecting humans in late 2019 after being transmitted from an animal at the Huanan seafood market.

However, UK government sources said that while "the balance of scientific advice" is still behind the animal market theory, an accident at a Wuhan laboratory is "no longer being discounted".

The experiments, which relate to the origin of coronaviruses, are said to have been paid for by a $3.7m grant from the US government.

Funded by the US National Institutes of Health, the results of the research were published in November 2017 under the heading: "Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus."

Scientists are uncertain about several aspects of the origin of COVID-19, with fresh doubts also arising last week following research by Cao Bin, a doctor at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, which found that 13 of the first 41 diagnosed patients had not had any contact with the market.

However, responding to the claims, the Chinese Embassy in the UK has described speculation around the lab's activities as "hasty and reckless allegations".