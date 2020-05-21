CM opens LDA Insaf web, mobile portals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaf Web and mobile portals here, whereas a cheque for Rs2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, LDA’s Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imran and LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control.