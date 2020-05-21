close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

CM opens LDA Insaf web, mobile portals

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaf Web and mobile portals here, whereas a cheque for Rs2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, LDA’s Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imran and LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control.

Latest News

More From Top Story