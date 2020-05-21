CM opens LDA Insaf web, mobile portals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaf Web and mobile portals here, whereas a cheque for Rs2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, LDA’s Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imran and LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control.