MoU to get debt relief from G20 countries ready

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said Pakistan had no intention to seek any kind of relief against repayment of its commercial loans or borrowings.

“Pakistan has the means and will honor its commercial commitments,” Shaikh said while chairing a meeting of the ECC of the cabinet here. The committee allowed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for availing itself of the G-20 relief initiative. However, this would be subject to the cabinet approval.

Pakistan is required to enter into this MoU with all official bilateral creditors, including the Paris Club creditors, to implement the debt relief initiative of G-20. Meanwhile, the ECC also approved various technical supplementary grants including Rs360.515 million for the repair and maintenance of Supreme Court of Pakistan buildings in Islamabad and various cities, Rs3.836 billion in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works to execute development schemes in Sindh and Rs291 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works/ Pak PWD for payment of salary of maintenance staff of Pak PWD. On the recommendations of the committee formed under the chairmanship of adviser to the PM on institutional reforms and austerity and comprising secretary Finance Division and secretary Power Division to look into the issues of servicing of power sector loans and stock handling in a holistic manner, the ECC allowed allocation of Rs10 billion from Stimulus Package as a stop-gap arrangement for the payment of interest on the Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II for a period of six months or amendment to the Nepra Act, whichever was earlier. The ECC also approved a proposal of the Revenue Division for declaration of multi-modal transit hub Jia Bagga NLC Transit Port as customs clearance port under Section 9 of the Customs Act 1969. In order to reduce the capacity charges of power generation companies through synthetic financing, the ECC approved the ToRs for negotiations with IPPs/Gencos as recommended by a committee constituted by the CCOE vide its decision dated April 2nd 2020 under the Chairmanship of Minister for Power.