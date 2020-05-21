India resorts to unprovoked firing at Nakyal Sector

RAWALPINDI: Targeting the civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing which resulted in three civilians getting critically injured.According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops took place in Nakyal sector in Khanni and Ooli villages.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries. All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care," read the statement by the ISPR. Tensions between Pakistan and India have ratcheted up over the past couple of days due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India.

The Indian army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, leaving a citizen seriously injured.

"Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along (the) LoC deliberately targeting (the) civilian population," the ISPR had said in a statement.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.