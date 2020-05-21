Foreign investors pull Rs4,176b out of Asian markets

WASHINGTON: Amidst the global economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign investors have pulled out an estimated US$26 billion (Rs4,176 billion) from developing Asian economies and over US$16 billion out of India, according to a Congressional report.

Independent Congressional Research Center (CRC) said in its latest report on global economic effects of COVID-19 that in Europe, over 30 million people in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy have applied for state support, while first quarter 2020 data indicates that the eurozone economy contracted by 3.8 per cent, the largest quarterly decline since the series started in 1995, it said, according to foreign media.

In the US, preliminary data indicated that the GDP fell by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the largest quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2008 during the global financial crisis, the CRC said.

According to CRC, the pandemic crisis is challenging governments to implement monetary and fiscal policies that support credit markets and sustain economic activity, while they are implementing policies to develop vaccines and safeguard their citizens.

In doing so, however, differences in policy approaches are straining relations between countries that promote nationalism and those that argue for a coordinated international response.