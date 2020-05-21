Palestinian president ends security pacts with Israel

ISLAMABAD: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday declared an end to the agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the United States and turned over responsibility on the occupied territories back to Israel.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones,” Abbas declared at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah.

The meeting was held to discuss Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian land as declared in the new Israeli government’s coalition agreement, the embassy of Palestine in Islamabad said here quoting Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.