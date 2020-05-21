Coronavirus spread: It isn’t bats, it’s humans, says conservationist

LONDON: Bats are being unfairly blamed for sparking the coronavirus outbreak, and face the potential of long-term damage to their reputation due to unproven theories on the internet, a conservationist has said.

According to Lisa Worledge, from the Bat Conservation Trust (BCT), there is now “misplaced fear” about the role of the creatures during the coronavirus pandemic because of “careless” untruths online, foreign media reported on Wednesday.

She is concerned about the long-term reputation of bats, with some countries sanctioning culls to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see the reaction,” she said.

"In some places they've culled bats... because of what they've heard, what someone's said, and in some cases these are endangered species.

“So to see some people’s reaction - which is born out of fear, and very, very misplaced fear, because of careless things said on social media - is really heartbreaking, particularly for someone like myself.

“But equally it is also really inspiring to see how some people have stepped up - volunteers and members of the public who have jumped to support bats and say how incredible these animals are and go out of their way to set the record straight.

“Yes, there’s been some truly horrible things but equally there have been some truly amazing things as well.”