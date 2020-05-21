LNG probe: Miftah does not appear before CIT

RAWALPINDI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail did not appear before the Combined Investigation Team (NAB) of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Wednesday in the LNG probe case.

His counsel received a questionnaire from the NAB Rawalpindi. Miftah has been asked to respond to the questionnaire within two weeks. The NAB had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement in the ongoing probe in LNG case.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi last week and received a questionnaire.