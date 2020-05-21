close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

LNG probe: Miftah does not appear before CIT

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail did not appear before the Combined Investigation Team (NAB) of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Wednesday in the LNG probe case.

His counsel received a questionnaire from the NAB Rawalpindi. Miftah has been asked to respond to the questionnaire within two weeks. The NAB had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement in the ongoing probe in LNG case.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi last week and received a questionnaire.

Latest News

More From Pakistan