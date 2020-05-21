18 die of COVID-19 in IOK

SRINAGAR: The number of coronavirus deaths in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) rose to 18 on Wednesday after a woman died at a hospital here.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a 40-year-old woman from Islamabad district, who had tested positive, died at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences late Tuesday night.

A doctor at the hospital said she had been in the isolation ward after testing positive and was suffering from acute pancreatitis, having high mortality.

With her death, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the IOK has risen to 18, 16 among them are from the Kashmir Valley and two from the Jammu division.

Srinagar district has reported five deaths – the highest in any district, followed by Baramulla and Islamabad with 4 each deaths, while one each death has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur and Jammu.

The latest death is the seventh corona casualty in the past four days in the IOK.

The total number of confirmed patients now stands at 1,360. Among those COVID-19 persons, 1,151 are in the Kashmir Valley, 166 in Jammu division and 43 in Ladakh region.