Pakistan backs sustainable peace in Afghanistan, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan supported sustainable peace in Afghanistan and wanted to maintain good relations with its neighbouring country.

Addressing at the distribution ceremony of ration packs among Afghan refugees here, the president said Pakistan welcomed the recent peace efforts in Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring bringing stability to the conflict-hit country.

President Alvi said Pakistan would extend similar treatment to Afghan refugees in the wake of protection against coronavirus, along with general public.

He said that some states as champions of human rights showed their real face by closing doors on migrants.