close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 21, 2020

Pakistan backs sustainable peace in Afghanistan, says Alvi

National

A
APP
May 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan supported sustainable peace in Afghanistan and wanted to maintain good relations with its neighbouring country.

Addressing at the distribution ceremony of ration packs among Afghan refugees here, the president said Pakistan welcomed the recent peace efforts in Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring bringing stability to the conflict-hit country.

President Alvi said Pakistan would extend similar treatment to Afghan refugees in the wake of protection against coronavirus, along with general public.

He said that some states as champions of human rights showed their real face by closing doors on migrants.

Latest News

More From Pakistan