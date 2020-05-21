Reference against Dar adjourned till June 17

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned until June 17 hearing in a case against former finance minister and PML-N leader Muhammad Ishaq Dar for allegedly possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing. NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi informed the court that the accused and their lawyers did not appear before the court due to the coronavirus risk.

The court noted that the IHC had sought case record on a petition of Tabbasam Ishaq challenging confiscation of her house.

The judge remarked that the proceeding could be forwarded once the case record was received back from the IHC. The hearing was then adjourned until next date without further proceedings.