‘Children of deceased officials of Fesco to get jobs’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Umer Lodhi Wednesday said tradition for provision jobs to the children of deceased officials who died during performing their official duty would be continued in future because such employees are shining star of the company.

Addressing a ceremony held here at Fesco headquarters for distribution of appointment letters among children of the deceased employees, Umer Lodhi said the company has lot of expectations on them so they should devote their abilities for betterment of company and customer services.

He also appreciated the union’s efforts for this noble cause and said that union played its pivotal role for their appointment in Fesco. He directed the newly appointed employees to perform their duty with full zeal, dedication and honesty.

Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) regional chairman Chaudhry Sarfraz Hundal said appointment of the children of the deceased officials is a good step and it is the result of their parents hard work and dedication. Additional Director General (CM) & Scrutiny Committee Ather Ayub Ch said CBA union and Fesco administration has ideal relationship which is much helpful to resolve different issues.

Ms Naeed Pervez has been appointed as Commercial Assistant, Tayyab Saeed Accounts Assistant, Umer Farooq Meter Reader, Waqas Mehdi ALM, Sajid Imran LS-II, Rana Naveed Ahmed Sanitary Worker, Shahid Bashir Bill Distributor, M Naveed Hayat Commercial Assistant, Munir Aslam Masih Meter Reader, Ali Hassan Sub Engineer Civil, M Shoaib Saeed Stock Clerk, M Awais Shakar Commercial Assistant, Nazir Ahmed Sanitary Worker, Sufyan Ahmed ALM, Abdul Malik Sub Engineer Civil and M Naeem as Meter Reader. Later, Chief Engineer & Convener Scrutiny Committee distributed the appointment letters among 16 children of deceased employees. Additional Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh and large number of officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

UAF GIVES EID GIFTS TO 1,000 EMPLOYEES: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Wednesday distributed Eid gift packs among 1,000 deserving employees of the varsity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Dean Sciences Dr Ashgar Bajwa, Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, and Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal distributed the Eid packs among the deserving employees. Addressing the ceremony, the VC said it is our collective responsibility to remember the deserving people around us so that they can enjoy the joyous occasion. He said the holy month of Ramazan purifies our souls to spend our lives as per golden principals of Islam.

True joy of something is in sharing with others, he said, adding that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more. He stressed upon the provide a helping hand to the oppressed segment of society. He said amid the situation of the Covid 19, the country had been facing the tremendous challenges. Treasures Umer Saeed said it was the third phase of gift distributions among the low-salaried employees. He said the varsity was committed to address the problems of the campus community.