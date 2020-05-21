Sacked labourers block Kaghan valley road

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of labourers, who were laid off by a company working on 830 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project, have blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to demand release of two months’ salary on Wednesday.

“We had given an ultimatum of two-day to company concerned earlier this week to clear out dues of last two months but to no avail,” Tahir Hussain Shah, the president of labourers union, told the protesters.

The protesters, who had staged a sit-in at Paras area earlier in the day, blocked MNJ road to traffic causing inconvenience to commuters stranded in their vehicles in long queues on both sides of road.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the company and its high-ups, who according to them in violation of government’s order, first laid off over 1600 local labourers in garb of Covid-19 emergency and didn’t pay them their salaries.

Another labourer leader Jalaudden said that all workers laid off in garb of Covid-19 emergency should immediately be restored on the work and their salaries should be released before Eidul Fitr.