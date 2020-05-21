AG KP releases expected pension for newly retiring officials

PESHAWAR: With the assistance and approval of the Finance Department, the Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released the expected monthly pension for the newly retiring government officials.

This is a type of advance pension, the sole purpose of which is to present interim solution to the salary and pension, as immediately after the retirement of government employees, their salaries are stopped and submission, scrutiny, approval and payment of pension cases takes too much time. According to this procedure the retiring pensioners reaching the age of 60 or those retiring before 60 years of age will get 65% interim pension of their last basic pay.

According to pension rules, after the orientation equal to total pension, this paid interim pension would be minused from the total pension. It is worth mentioning here that in March 2020, due to the decision of Peshawar High Court against the three years extension in the service period of government employees, more than 2000 government officials had retired throughout the province, their salaries had stopped, and the difficulties and problems of pensioners were increased due to closure of government offices from corona lockdown. This interim facility from AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the new pensioners will lessen their worries. According to a press release issued by the Accountant General office, the expected monthly pension of almost 2200 employees has been sent to their bank accounts through which they had got their salaries till February 2020. All such pensioners can search their names in the district wise website of Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The press release further said that the payment of expected interim pension is purely an interim arrangement which will be paid for not more than one year or till their complete pension cases are received from their departments concerned.

The interim facility will have no effect on the commutation or total pension. Pensioners need not to come to the accounts office or any recommendations. All the retiring pensioners will also get this facility through computerized system in future too. All the new pensioners have been directed to contact their banks for the verification of transfer of their monthly expected pension in their bank accounts and drawing amounts.