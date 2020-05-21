Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang Group continued to protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Wednesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters asked the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him forthwith.

The protesters criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for trying to stifle the freedom of the press and victimise political opponents.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial senior vice- president Rashid Mahmood Khan visited the camp to express solidarity with the workers of the Jang Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Mahmood condemned the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case.

Terming it an attack on the press, he said the sitting rulers were following anti-press and anti-media policies to stop them from highlighting the truth.

He added the anti-media policies of the rulers had pushed thousands of media workers towards starvation. He said the PML-N workers throughout the country would support the Jang Group workers on the directives of their leaders including former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the rulers were trying to suppress voice of the independent media by arresting Mir Shakil.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using the national institutions against the opposition leaders for political victimisation.

He said the NAB should investigate the mega corruption scandals, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba land scam, Billion Tree Tsunami project and the sugar and flour crises.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik condemned the government for detaining Mir Shakil and said the workers of Jang Group would continue to protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He maintained that the government cannot prevent the journalists from speaking the truth.