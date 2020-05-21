Book banned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:On the instructions of Punjab School Education Minister, PCTB has banned a series of Mathematics book “Infant Mathematics” of a private publishers with immediate effect.
According to details, the said book series allegedly contained banned material while the book series was also not approved by the PCTB which was a violation of Section 10 of the PCTB Act 2015. According to the said section, any book containing material against religious and national interest could not be allowed.