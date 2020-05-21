close
Thu May 21, 2020
Hot weather

Lahore

LAHORE:Dry and hot weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Rain was recorded in Kakul 09, Garhi Dupatta 04, Murree 03 and Balakot 01. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached up to 47°C while in Lahore, temperature was 39°C and minimum was 22.3°C.

