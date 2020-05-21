close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

GCU online classes from June 1

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has prepared its Online Teaching Policy document for online classes starting from June 1.The policy document also includes Assessment Policy with the university striving to make its components online ready ie., Technology, Students, Courses and Teachers.

Latest News

More From Lahore