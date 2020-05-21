GCU online classes from June 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has prepared its Online Teaching Policy document for online classes starting from June 1.The policy document also includes Assessment Policy with the university striving to make its components online ready ie., Technology, Students, Courses and Teachers.