close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Actress joins goodwill ambassador programme

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Lahore:Actress Ayesha Omar has joined an NGO’s goodwill ambassador programme. Having endured a tough childhood with the loss of her father and seeing her mother’s dedication to her and her brother’s education, she grew up with the same dedication towards children's betterment. She aims to use her position to work with underprivileged students and children.

Latest News

More From Lahore