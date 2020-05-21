Actress joins goodwill ambassador programme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore:Actress Ayesha Omar has joined an NGO’s goodwill ambassador programme. Having endured a tough childhood with the loss of her father and seeing her mother’s dedication to her and her brother’s education, she grew up with the same dedication towards children's betterment. She aims to use her position to work with underprivileged students and children.