72 Punjab MPs contracted corona, 41 recover

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Mohammed Mazari among 72 Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) suffered from Corona virus out of which 41 recovered whereas one MPA, Shaheen Raza, who hailed from Gujranwala passed away while battling the Covid-19.

According to details, 16 officials and Punjab Assembly staff members were also diagnosed with Coronavirus. Out of the total MPAs who were diagnosed with Coronavirus, 41 have recovered and they tested negative after spending a period in quarantine whereas the others were under treatment.

This is noteworthy that the different test results for Covid-19 obtained from official and private laboratories have also upset the people whereas most of the MPAs have also set up ICUs at homes comprising modern equipment.